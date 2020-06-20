Fiddlers Grove will celebrate reopening on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to join us at the Backporch Stage behind the General Store. There will be a brief program followed by a ribbon cutting. The public is invited to join us.
This year, Fiddlers Grove will be open through the third week of December. Over 30 of the 60 buildings in the Grove were damaged by the March 3 tornado. Most have been repaired or replaced and a few are still under construction. We are ready to be open again and hope you will enjoy visiting with us. Don’t forget when you visit to stop by the General Store and see the new merchandise available for sale.
Fiddlers Grove is now scheduling weddings, meetings, tours, reunions, and other events. We are observing Tennessee Pledge recommendations to maintain social distancing. For more information visit www.fiddlersgrovetn.com or email us at info@fiddlersgrove.org.
Submitted to the Democrat
