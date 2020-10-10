The Phantom Fiddler of Fiddlers Grove presents Ghosts in the Grove on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 17.
Fiddlers Grove is located at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, Lebanon. Tours run from 7-9 p.m. It’s a fun night for the entire family, even something for the little ones. Meet the Tennessee Ghostbusters and Marshmallow Man, then hear great stories with a ghostly twist. You will visit the Fiddlers Grove Model Train Museum, and hear many other spooktacular stories along the way. Scufflemoss will be waiting near the end of your journey to entertain you with his unique wit.
In response to the guidelines from the CDC and the State, organizers are encouraging everyone to wear masks. Food will be available in the General Store. Tickets are on sale now and you can reserve your ticket and time slot for the tour by calling 615-547-6111. Tickets will be available at the gate. Cost is $10 adults one night, $15 both nights; $5 ages 6-16 one night, $8 both nights.
Fiddlers Grove is a non-profit organization and this 10th annual fundraiser helps with the upkeep of the grove. A special thanks to Middle Tennessee Electric, Edwards Feed, WANT, and All About Holidays.
