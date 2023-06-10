It is official. The Goose Gala is returning to Hartsville on Oct. 28 and will be held at the Parker Tobacco Warehouse.

“The date has been set,” said Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall. “We are very excited about bringing the Goose Gala back. The date is set for Oct. 28, which is a Saturday. However, we haven’t quite finalized ticket prices yet.

