It is official. The Goose Gala is returning to Hartsville on Oct. 28 and will be held at the Parker Tobacco Warehouse.
“The date has been set,” said Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall. “We are very excited about bringing the Goose Gala back. The date is set for Oct. 28, which is a Saturday. However, we haven’t quite finalized ticket prices yet.
“We have already secured the band, Southern Image. There will be dinner and dancing and special guests. We will have plenty of room for parking, and since it’s going to be inside, it will be weather-proof.”
Although the Goose Gala began at the home of Hartsville residents Mike and Jo Ann Wagner, the event had a second emergence years later at the home of retired veterinarian Ray Miller.
However, for Hartsvillians who are old enough to remember the original Goose Gala, or may have had the privilege to attend, the stories are endless.
“The Goose Gala actually started at the Wagners’ house,” said life-long Hartsville resident Jerry Richmond. “I was there in the middle 1970s. I really don’t know when the Goose Gala first started or when it stopped, and I really don’t know how many years it went on, but I went to several of them. I was one of a few people who went to Goose Galas at the Wagners’ house, and then, later at Ray Miller’s house.
“The original Goose Gala that was at the Wagners’ house, the way I would term it, was a big party that they held once a year. They had a Winnebago that would go back and forth to the airport to pick people up and bring them back here. Everyone would dress up and come and eat and have some adult beverages. There would be people in the swimming pool and on the tennis courts. It was a pretty big deal.”
Miller, who was heavily involved in the community, helped with several downtown revitalization projects, and it was at his home on the river in Hartsville that the second leg of the Goose Gala was held.
“Ray Miller held several (Goose Galas) at his house,” said Richmond. “Downtown Revitalization was the organization that was the sponsor for the Goose Gala. They raised money and did some improvements in front of the courthouse. And the bridge that goes across Goose Creek to the football field, the money that built that bridge came from the Goose Gala.”
However, after Miller’s health began to fail, the second leg of the Goose Gala came to an end.
However, with the Goose Gala returning in the fall, Miller’s focus on raising money for downtown revitalization projects in Hartsville will continue well into the future.
“The name of the 501©(3) (nonprofit) is Downtown Hartsville Revitalization,” said McCall. “The focus of the gala is going to be on downtown revitalization. That will be its purpose.”
Richmond added, “In the past, this event has done some good stuff, and I am hoping that we can do some good stuff once again.”
