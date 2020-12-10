Tennessee’s Mayberry Town will hold its 22nd annual Granville Country Christmas on Saturday with the theme “Visions of Christmas: Spread Good Tidings.”
The unique Christmas tradition will feature concerts, a parade, old time craftsmen, an open house at the historic cabin, great food, Dr. Glenn Watts Christmas tree lighting, and Ted Guilliam the Organ Grinder.
Meanwhile, the Festivals of Trees at Granville Museum, Historic Christmas Tours of Historic Sutton Home, antique toy show, Christmas Characters on Parade and Christmas at the Mayberry I Love Lucy Museum continue.
There will be four Christmas Concerts at the Granville Event Center featuring Carolyn Cathey at noon and 2 p.m. and Ken Underwood at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Social distancing of seats 6 feet apart and masks are required at the concerts. The Christmas Parade will be at 3 p.m. and entries are still being accepted by calling 931-653-4544.
Following the parade the event will feature drive-by Santa in front the Post Office Museum where you can drop off your letters to Santa and have a picture taken from the car with him.
Granville is known for its unique Christmas shopping at Granville Gifts, Southern Shops Of Granville, Sutton General Store, Granville Arts & Cultural Center & Quilt Shop and Granville Broom Works.
Sutton Ole Time Music Hour is featuring Christmas Bluegrass Shows each Saturday night during December with reservations required by calling 931-653-4151. All dining tables are 6 feet apart and seating as well with mask required. The Bilbrey’s will be the featured band on December 12th. A great Christmas menu of turkey and dressing meal is served at dinner.
The Festival of Trees features 30 beautiful decorated trees, Historic Sutton Home Christmas Tours titled “Visions of Christmas in a Small Mayberry Town” with decorations and trees in each room. There are 183 hand-painted Christmas Characters decorating the town and the Mayberry I Love Lucy Museum has a special Christmas feature. Town tours are available Wednesday through Saturday at a cost of $5. The admission price to Granville Country Christmas is $5, which includes the above as well as the special features Saturday with free parking.
For more information visit granvilletn.com or call 931-653-4151.
