The Granville Fall Celebration will feature the 10th annual Ralph Maddux Motorcycle Show on Saturday. The show began in 2011 to honor the late Ralph Maddux, who had one of the first motorcycle shops in Tennessee.
Maddux was raised in the Granville community and served in World War II. He operated a Harley Davidson shop in Cookeville for many years and lived his entire life in Granville.
The show will feature the following classes: Sportster, Touring Bikes, Trike Sidecar, CYNA-FXR-FX, Antique-Pre 1984, Road King, Softail, Custom and Metric. There will be three place trophies in each class, largest organized ride to show, People’s Choice and Best of Show.
Motorcycles can be entered from 10 a.m. to noon at the show field in the heart of Historic Granville. The registration fee is $10 with the show sponsored by Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson, Shipper’s Collison Repair and Shipper Trailer Rental & Sales.
For more information on the show contact William Shipper 615-812-1149.
The Granville Fall Celebration will also feature Jazz on the Cumberland, the Granville Quilt Festival and the grand opening of the 2021 Scarecrow Festival and Arts & Crafts Festival, both of which are the entire month of October.
The festival features great food, musical entertainment of all types, craft booths, Mayberry Lucy Museum, Jim Beam Whiskey Decanter Museum, Historic Home, Pioneer Village, Antique Cars and much more.
Visitors can see sorghum made, the grist mill operating and apple cider making as well as many other primitive crafts. The Sutton Ole Time Music Hour Dinner Show will also feature Lakeside Bluegrass.
For more information visit granvilletn.com or call 931-653-4151.
Submitted to the Democrat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.