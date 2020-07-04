The Historic Granville 22nd Annual Granville Heritage Day will be held July 11.
The festival will begin at 9 a.m. at Pruett Stage. The Holliman Farm-Dr. V. M. Clark-Spring House Farm will receive the 2020 Granville Community Century Farm Award. The farm dates back to 1872 in the family and is currently owned by Guy and Debbie Holliman.
The 2020 Business Sponsor of the Year Award will be presented to longtime business sponsor Bass Funeral Home. They have recently placed a 1916 horse drawn hearse in the Granville Ag Museum. The hearse was used by Dowell Funeral Home Granville and Bass Funeral Home.
The 2020 Gene Duke Friend of the Museum Award will be presented to Mark Ezell. Ezell recently decided to give to the museum their family 1942 Ezell Dairy Truck to be featured in the dairy exhibit of the new Farm to Your Table Museum. At 10 a.m. the dedication of the Farm to Your Table Museum featuring Middle Tennessee Dairies will be held. The day will feature Southland Dairies milking demonstrations, Farm Bureau Ag Simulator, American Dairy Association exhibits and much more for children and adults.
At 9:30 a.m. will be the dedication of Pauline’s Cottage Garden in memory of Pauline Carter Johnson. The Johnson family recently donated part of her garden to the Pioneer Village and Putnam County Master Gardeners has moved the garden.
At 9:45 a.m. will be the dedication of the Garland & Louise Collier Farm Wagon.
The 18th Granville Heritage Day Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. in yard next to Methodist Church. The service will honor the memory of individuals with Granville roots who have passed away sine Heritage Day last year.
Others to be honored during the festival is Eddie Testamand of Lebanon receiving the 2020 Uncle Jimmy Thompson Bluegrass Award at 12:15 p.m.
James E. Clemons, longtime antique tractor collector, will be honored with the 2020 Antique Tractor Award at 3 p.m.
The Antique Car Show Memorial Honoree is the late longtime antique car collector Bobby Garrett of Hendersonville. The 2020 Antique Car Show will honor Ron Compton of Hendersonville, who has been instrumental in antique car hobby in Middle Tennessee. Garrett and Compton collection of antique cars will be on display for car show.
The 2020 Granville Heritage Day will be a grand celebration of Tennessee’s Mayberry Town with this year’s theme “Mayberry Block Party.”
Admission to festival is $5 with children under six free. Parking is $5 with temperatures checked at the gates.
For more information visit granvilletn.com or call 931-653-4544.
— Submitted to the Democrat
