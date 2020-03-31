Historic Granville has announced today that it has rescheduled its April and early May festivals.
The grand opening of Tennessee’s Mayberry Town, I Love Lucy Museum, Mayberry Cruise In, and Genealogy Festival will now occur on June 13 The Cornbread and Moonshine Festival be that day as well.
The 22nd annual Heritage Day on May 23 will occur as scheduled.
The changes are being made due to the coronavirus pandemic and Historic Granville is currently closed until it is safe again.
The Sutton Ole Time Music Hour is having their weekly radio show but it isn’t open to the public until April 18th.
Randall Clemons, president of Historic Granville, said they are working hard to carry out their great plan of work for 2020 titled “Life in a Small Mayberry Town.” For more information visit granvilletn.com or call 931-653-4151.
Submitted to the Democrat
