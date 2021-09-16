Granville quilt show to honor Wilson County's Martinez

The 20th Granville Quilt Festival will be Oct. 2 as part of the Granville Fall Celebration at the historic Granville United Methodist Church. The show will offer 27 categories of competition with three place awards in each category with the show being professionally judged.
Quilts may be entered on Sept. 30 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Wilson Bank & Trust, 623 West Main. Peggy Clemons at 615-444-2975 is the contact. They may also be dropped the off in Granville at the Sutton General Store. Brenda Curtis, 931-653-4151, is the contact there.
The show will follow safety quidelines with masks required at show and social distancing observed.
Each year the show honors a noted quilter from the area with this year’s honoree being Barbara Martinez of Wilson County.
Barbara states she immigrated to the United States from Germany in 1964 with her husband, two daughters and her sewing machine.
“My English was limited but by watching John Wayne movies and Sesame Street I learned fast,” she said. “I worked for 38 years as a realtor and was inspired by the beautiful quilts in homes I visited. I dabbed in quilting for a number of years with the scraps left over from sewing clothing for my children. Most of what I learned about quilting came from library books and trial and error. Then I met a client that was a long-term quilter and joined a auilting guild. This helped my knowledge of quilting and I was hooked.”
Martinez retired in 2009 and moved to a small farm to be with her daughter and grandchildren. She is an award-winning quilter at many shows in the area.
The show from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2. Security will be in place to protect the quilts.
The show is part of the Granville Fall Celebration, which will include Jazz on the Cumberland, Ralph Maddux Motorcycle Show, grand opening of the Scarecrow Festival and Craftsmen Festival, music, children events, craft booths, great food, great shopping at local shops and eight museums to tour. The admission to the festival is $5 for a town tour ticket and parking is $% per car.
The entire festival will follow safety guidelines with masks required in all buildings. For more information visit granvilletn.com or call 931-653-4151.
Submitted to the Democrat.
