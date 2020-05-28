The new Mayberry-I Love Lucy Museum will have a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. Tennessee Mayberry Town is honored to have Little Ricky of the “I Love Lucy” show. He also played Johnny Paul Jason on the “Andy Griffith Show” Rodney Dillard of the Darlings on the “Andy Griffith Show” will also be part of the grand opening event.
Little Ricky will perform at noon and 2 p.m. playing his drums and telling stories of his career. Rodney Dillard of the Darlings will perform a concert at 11 a.m. and will also perform as the warm up show on June 13 at 6 p.m. at the Sutton Ole Time Music Hour Bluegrass Dinner Show.
The event will feature a Mayberry Cruise-In for antique automobiles with no entry fee beginning at 9:30 a.m. and concluding at 3 p.m. The cruise-in will occur on the lot adjacent to the Mayberry Museum.
The museum is one of the best collections of Mayberry and I Love Lucy in the country. It tells the story of each with some very rare artifacts as well as unique showing of Lucy’s home and different scenes from Mayberry.
The museum will be open Wednesday through Friday beginning June 3. The museum is part of the Granville Town Tour which cost $5. The festival admission of $5 will include this museum, other museums and historic homes.
On June 13 Granville will also host the fourth Cornbread & Moonshine Festival with eight distillers from Tennessee conducting a tasting of Tennessee spirits as well as selling their products. The cost for the tasting is $5 and will be at the Pioneer Village. The Cornbread Festival will take cornbread entries on June 13 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. with great prizes. The festival will feature Cornbread Lane lunch and tasting.
Craftsmen of yesteryear will be featured with grist mill serving hot water cornbread and primitive cooking featuring crackling cornbread.
Great musical entertainment with Victors Band performing at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Cornbread Whiskey Band performing at noon and 3 p.m. Parking for the event is $5 per car.
Historic Granville is a safe, small community which requires social distancing, encourages the wearing of masks and follows the state of Tennessee safety requirements. For more information, call 931-653-4151 or go to granvilletn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.