Historic Granville, “Tennessee’s Mayberry Town,” opens on March 17h with the 2021 theme “Contributions of Women.”
The Granville Exhibition Center contains numerous exhibits telling the stories of women in Tennessee and United States. The exhibits are Women in the Civil War, Women in World War II — Rosie the Riveter, Talents of Women, Women of Mayberry and much more. The Sutton Historic Home will feature the entire home decorated in stories of Contributions of Women. The Antique Car Museum will feature Women & Automobiles with the history of women with automobiles back to late 1800s as well as displays of automobiles owned by women. The log homestead will feature the Life of the Pioneer Women.
Historic Granville is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday with lunch served daily and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
The Sutton Ole Time Music Hour has reopened the dinner bluegrass show and it will occur each Saturday evening with the best of bluegrass music and Southern cooking. The bluegrass hour is also featuring each week Bluegrass for Kids with them performing weekly.
On March 19-20, the Shops of Granville will have their Spring Open House with the latest in new fashion and home décor. On March 27 a basket-making class will be taught By Barbara Boone, where participants will make their own basket with lunch provided. The basket to be made is a market flower basket.
The spring festivals will begin on April 10 with Mayberry Lucy Day, Mayberry Cruise In, Genealogy Festival, 13th Anniversary of Sutton Store & Sutton Ole Time Music Hour, crafts, craftsmen and much more.
May 1 will be Cornbread & Moonshine Festival as well as the grand opening of Granville’s new Whiskey Decanter Museum. the festival includes a cornbread competition and whiskey tasting from nine distillers on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail.
That weekend will also be the Mayberry Outdoor Dinner Theater show entitled “The Darlings Come to Mayberry.”
Granville’s largest event of the year will be the 23rd Annual Granville Heritage Day on May 29, with Antique Car & Tractor Show, Uncle Jimmy Thompson Bluegrass Festival, Old Time Craftsmen Festival, parade, crafts, children events and much more.
Granville is a safe place to visit with masks required in all buildings, social distancing, and hand sanitation stations. On festival days, temperatures are taken at all entrance gates. Granville has a $5 town tour ticket each day and also on festival days an admission of $5 which includes town tour ticket.
For more information visit granvilletn.com or call 931-653-4151.
