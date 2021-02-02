Historic Granville is introducing a Meet the Maker program to be added to its annual Arts & Craftsmen Workshops.
The program will give the public a opportunity to Meet the Maker from 10-10:15 a.m. on the day of the workshop. A short presentation of the craft will be made. Workshops will begin at 10:15 a.m. for those will reservations. Guest may come back at 1:45 p.m. to see the completed projects and sign up for future classes.
Meet the Maker will begin in February with the following:
• Meet the Quilter Brenda Curtis — a Dutch Doll Workshop. 10:00 a.m. at the Sutton Store Dining Room. Cost is $30 for class, which includes the lunch and fabric needed to complete two blocks.
• Meet the Blacksmith Jeremy Curtis — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blacksmith Shop in Pioneer Village. Cost is $30 with supplies and lunch included.
• Meet the Basket Maker Barbara Boone — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pioneer Village Craftsmen Building. Weave a beautiful 10x12x7 market basket that has many uses from gathering your garden to carrying your flowers. Cost is $45, tools, materials and lunch included.
Other upcoming workshops are Meet the Broom Maker Skip Peek on April 3, May 1 and June 5; Meet the Weaver Susan Richardson on May 8; Meet the Artist Jo Beth Collins April 24, May 15, Sept. 25 and October 9; and Meet the Cooks Larry and Brenda Edmondson April 17.
Reservations are required for all workshops by calling 931-653-4151. For more information, go to www.granvilletn.com.
— Submitted to the Democrat
