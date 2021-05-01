Historic Lebanon, the Cumberland University Community Arts Council and the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to bring Music on Main to Lebanon.
Music on Main is a lunchtime music series to be held on lawn of First Baptist Lebanon, 227 East Main St., on Thursdays beginning May 13 and running through June 17. The concerts will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the public is invited to come enjoy lunch outdoors while listening to some great music.
Food trucks will be on-site, but attendees are also welcome to bring take-out. Bring a chair or blanket and spend lunchtime outside at this free community event.
Here is the lineup:
May 13 — Gene Duggan & Familiar Faces
May 20 — Backroad Bluegrass
May 27 — Michael Vance Trio
June 3 — CenterStage Theatre Company/Soul of Broadway
June 10 — Ava Page
June 17 — — “Farmer Jason” Jason Ringenberg.
Contributing sponsors of the event include Hawk Specialty Services, First Baptist Lebanon, city of Lebanon, and RavenFlight Web & Media Solutions.
Rain on the day of will cancel the event. Check Historic Lebanon’s Facebook Page for updates.
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.