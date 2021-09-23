The 20th Granville Fall Celebration on Oct. 2 will feature the 10th annual Jazz on the Cumberland with a full day of great musical entertainment.
The event will begin at Pruett Stage at 11 a.m. with the following schedule: 11 a.m. — Jackson County Middle/High School Jazz Band; Noon — The 4 Horns; 12:30 p.m. — The Big Band Sound; 2 p.m. — Nightfire (129th Army Band); and 3:15 p.m. — Sweetn’3.
A veterans appreciation service will be at 3 p.m. Jazz on the Cumberland is made possible be the following sponsors: Advanced Propane, Citizens Bank of Gainesboro, Roland Digital Media, First Freedom Bank, Granville Bed & Breakfast & Gifts, Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative Corporation, Wildwood Resort & Marina, and Wilson Bank & Trust Financial Centers.
The Fall Celebration will also feature musical entertainment at the Mayberry Stage with following line up of entertainment: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. — Victors; noon and 3 p.m.; Ken Underwood Concert ‘50s and ‘60s music; and 2 p.m. — Smith County Men’s Concert.
The event will also feature “Untold Stories” Celebration of the 225th anniversary of Tennessee statehood with a Storytelling Festival at the historic Granville Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. with the following: For the Love of Quilts — Janie Phillips, Tomato and Corn Clubs — Robbie Melton, The Mason Jar — Kathie Bowles and A Side Show of the Big Show — James Kenneth Turner. Stories of the late Dr. L. M. Freeman will be shared at the Doctor’s Office during the Day by his granddaughter Annette Parks.
The Old Time Craftsmen Festival opens Oct. 2 for its monthlong run featuring, sorghum making by Mennoites, operating grist mill, operating blacksmith shop, basket weaving, pottery making, broom making, apple cider making, woodworking, chair bottoming, spinning wheel operating, operating loom, and pioneer cooking.
There will also be plenty of activities and rides for children, the opening of the scarecrow festival featuring Mayberry characters on parade, the opening of the quilt festival and the Ralph Maddux Memorial Motorcycle Show.
For more information call 931-653-4151 or granvilletn.com.
