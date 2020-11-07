The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and the city of Lebanon have announced this year’s Christmas parade theme, “A Blue Christmas,” will celebrate hometown heroes.
As a countywide initiative, Blue Ribbons were presented to frontline workers to show appreciation. The chamber and the city want to recognize them for their commitment and time they have dedicated to our community, according to a chamber news release.
All Frontline Heroes will be recognized as the 2020 Grand Marshals.
The parade is scheduled to begin 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 at the former Lebanon High School location on Harding Drive. The parade will follow Park Avenue to East Main Street, around the Lebanon Square, exiting to West Main Street, ending at Liberty State Bank and DT McCall & Sons on West Main Street. Concessions will be available at the staging area.
All participants are encouraged to create their very own Hometown Hero. Float entries are strongly encouraged with music included. The cost to participate in the parade is $30 per entry. Participants may request to be judged on overall appearance, creativity and adherence to theme for a chance to win cash prizes in one of five divisions: Church, Commercial, Civic, Youth, and Horse.
The Grand Marshal Float is sponsored by Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital. Parade division sponsors are Groce Electric, Gibbs Pharmacy, Liberty State Bank, Newman Dental and Cedarstone Bank. The Presidential Award is sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust.
Applications are available online at www.lebanonwilsonchamber.com or at the chamber office, 149 Public Square. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1.
For more information, call the chamber at 615-444-5503.
Submitted to the Democrat
