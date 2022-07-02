Only one bid came back for Lebanon’s proposed multisport complex on the south side of the city, but officials appear poised to move forward with the project.
Lebanon has been exploring the construction of the complex near Stumpy Lane for a few years. It even created a committee to examine the specific needs that the complex sought to address, primarily the location of Wilson United Soccer Club matches, which are currently played on fields adjacent to the Lebanon Municipal Airport.
On Tuesday, the Lebanon City Council will vote to accept the lone bid, from RELYANT Global, for the complex’s construction to the tune of $14.4 million. As a contingency, to account for the emergence of unexpected costs, the city will allocate $15.8 million. That figure represents an additional 10%.
At a city council work session on Thursday evening, Lebanon Commissioner of Pubic Works Jeff Baines told city officials, “We wish we had more bids, but we feel good about the contractor.”
Baines expounded on the bid in email correspondence on Friday.
“The $14.4 million is the base bid,” Baines said. “When we bid, we request a unit price for unknown rock excavation. Now that we have the bids, we are finalizing some testing and evaluation to have a better idea of anticipated costs for rock.”
Baines indicated that the city will have a third party conduct an on-site inspection in the $200,000 range, and he said that additional testing of earthwork compaction and concrete needed to be included in the amount the city budgeted.
The city council meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the town meeting hall of the city’s administration building, located at 200 North Castle Heights Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.