Get ready for an evening filled with laughter, music and art during this year’s Evening With the Arts: Showcase of Stars fundraising event at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Benefitting MJCA’s Fine Arts Department, this fun-filled evening will feature local comedians Jonnie W and John Driver in addition to the singing, dancing, artistic and musical talents of MJCA students, faculty and staff.
Headliner comedian Jonnie W entered the comedy scene with nothing more than a guitar and his razor-sharp wit. Now he entertains audiences nationwide and has even won the Bronze Crown Award for Best Comedy with his LIVE at The Franklin Theatre comedy special. Jonnie and his lovely wife, Curry, live in Nashville because that is where all their stuff is.
Local comedian, minister and author John Driver will also perform at the fundraising event. Driver, the Executive and Teaching Pastor at The Church at Pleasant Grove, is an MJCA Dad and a supporter of the Fine Arts at MJCA.
Many people might recognize the names John Driver and Jonnie W from their podcast, Talk About That, where they hold funny, personal and real life conversations about faith and culture.
In addition to the comedy, the students, faculty and staff of MJCA will compete in a Talent and Art Show. Students competing in the Talent Show include Caroline Woolson, Abigial Whicker, Savannah Brewer, Callie Neville, Audrey Brown, Madeline Morris, Sadie Jennings, Tanner Jennings, and members of the Olivier family known as Ozone. The Art Show will feature the artistic talent of several MJCA secondary students. The winners of the talent and art shows will be announced after a memorable faculty and staff performance.
The event will also feature a silent auction and a free Popcorn Bar. All funds raised at this event will help supplement the efforts of the Fine Arts Boosters in providing quality seating for future live events at MJCA.
The $10 tickets are available for presale at MJCA. Tickets will also be available at the door on the night of the event, to be held in the MJCA Gymnasium. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the event kicking off at 6:30 p.m.
MJCA is located at 735 North Mt. Juliet Road. Please call the school at 615-758-2427 or visit www.mjca.org/fine-arts for more information.
Submitted to the Democrat
