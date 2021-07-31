Lebanon native and longtime on-air personality Coleman Walker is scheduled to be inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame today.
Walker’s 60-year live radio career began in 1962 at WCOR. In 1993, he began hosting talk show Coleman and Company on WANT-FM. Walker is active in the community, involved with the Wilson County Fair and the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center.
He has been recognized by Tennessee General Assembly and the Wilson County Commission for his long career in radio, named Wilsonian of the Year by the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce, and received the Lifetime Member Award by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.
Walker and his wife, Helen, have three sons, Clark, Brian and Mike, and are proud grandparents as well.
CedarStone Bank and WANT Radio recently held a reception honoring Walker, his friends, family and show sponsors and guest hosts.
“I’m blessed to be a part of local radio since 1993,” said Susie James, owner and general manager of the station, in a news release. “One of our greatest blessings has been working with Coleman Walker. I’m so proud of Coleman for his fair and consistent daily interviews. He continues to be a positive and information host. He is certainly deserving of this honor.”
Bob McDonald, president and CEO of CedarStone Bank, said in the release: “Coleman is a cornerstone of our community and plays an important role to both businesses and families. We all count on him for information and he makes our community special.”
