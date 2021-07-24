Wilson County Promotions began the Wilson County Fair in August 1979 with a vision to showcase Wilson County and be a grand celebration — a time each year when all of the county comes together to have days of family fun and make memories that will last a lifetime.
This year’s fair will be no exception with the theme of Honoring Hometown Heroes as the fair goes to a 10-day event on Aug. 12-21. The fair will also be the Tennessee State Fair, but the things you love about your county fair will remain the same. The fair will continue to be presented by your Mid-South Ford Dealers.
Competitions that have been limited to Wilson County residents will remain just like it has been since 1979. The Farm Bureau Expo Center, which has been limited to showcasing competitions of Wilson County residents, will continue to be the home of beauty pageants, adult family consumer sciences, baking, cultural arts, fashion, photography, fine arts, stained glass, egg contest, fruits and vegetables, and school exhibits. Youth exhibits will also be limited to Wilson County residents and will still be located in the East West Building. The flower and rose show will be limited to Wilson County residents and will be in Building C-Arnett Education Building. The honey show will be limited to Wilson County residents and will be located in the Veterans Building.
Competitions that have been open will be Tennessee State Fair Events with the following competitions included: all livestock shows, poultry and rabbit, motorsports, horse and mule shows, talent shows, hay and field crops, cat show, dog show, apple pie contest, wine show, arm wrestling, bluegrass competition, brick olympics (Legos), clogging, big beef showdown (cook-off), corn hole, crank it up ice cream contest, ham show, home brewing, horseshoe pitching, square dancing, wool show, antique car show, tablescaping, STEM robotics challenge, rooster crowing contest, and recycled yard/carden art.
In addition there will also be 4-H and FFA state competitions.
For entry dates and more information visit wilsoncountyfair.net. The Agriculture Commodity focus will be the Year of Beef with many special events and educational activities showcasing the importance of this commodity.
Randall Clemons, president of Wilson County Promotions, said that the 300-member fair board and over 1,000 volunteers are honored to be able to operate the county fair.
“We greatly missed having this opportunity in 2020 and made us all realize how important the fair is to us as volunteers as well as to our thousands of fairgoers,” Clemmons said in a news release. “We are a fair because of our dedicated volunteers, and we are committed to make it the very best for Wilson County.”
The fair board will be releasing information in the next week regarding parking, offsite parking and plans to help improve traffic flow for this year’s fair.
Submitted to the Democrat.
