The Mt. Juliet Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee hosted its second annual community greenway walk and drew about two dozen attendees Tuesday.
The group started at the Music City Star parking lot at the corner of Mt. Juliet Road and West Division Street and walked the Town Center Greenway and South Greenhill Road before returning to the train station parking lot.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department accompanied the walkers while providing them bottled water throughout this walk. The total distance was over 4.5 miles.
District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele said the temperature cooled down just enough so that it was too swelteringt.
“The whole walk gave everybody a chance to see nature and to obviously see the greenway, especially for those who have never been there,” said Mt. Juliet BPAC Chairman Art Giles.
Giles said the threat of storms kept attendance down.
Mt. Juliet BPAC is planning an event where residents can either walk, run or ride their bicycles called “Walk, Run, and Roll” at Sgt. Jerry Mundy Memorial Park on Sept. 19.
Giles said the committee will give away a free bicycle at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.