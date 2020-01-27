Nationally recognized historian Robert Lee Hodge will be the guest speaker at the General Robert H. Hatton Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans at 7 p.m. Thursday at its monthly meeting, 212 S. Maple Street in Lebanon. The public is invited to attend.
Hodge will be presenting The Battle of Spotsylvania Courthouse, which occurred in May 1864. The battle lasted for the better part of two weeks and was some of the bloodiest fighting of the War Between the States. It was the second costliest battle during the war, with nearly 30,000 casualties reported.
“Rob is a great speaker and one of the most renowned reenactors and historians on the Civil War,” said Scott Sallee, 2nd Lt. Commander of the Hatton Camp. “He knows his stuff. He is an accomplished researcher and is a bona fide authority on the history of the war and specifically on the individual soldier. It’s going to be a great presentation.”
For nearly 35 years Hodge has worked in historical based films — from dramas like ABC’s “North and South” and TNT’s “Gettysburg” and “Andersonville,” to programs on The History Channel — including portraying Nathan Bedford Forrest on the series “Civil War Journal.” Hodge has also appeared on The Arts and Entertainment Channel, National Geographic Channel, to his own War Between the States documentaries that have won five Telly awards, and an Emmy award for his film on the Battle of Franklin.
He has been featured on National Public Radio’s “Talk of the Nation,” NBC’s “Late, Late Show,” The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, the PBS program “Going Places,” and was recently featured on the National Public Radio program “Soundscapes.”
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.