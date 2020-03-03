Playhouse 615, a new performing arts company, will debut this week with a musical revue at Courtney’s Restaurant in Mt. Juliet.
Mt. Juliet residents, Ann Street-Kavanagh and Joel Meriwether, the artistic team behind the new professional theater company, have big plans for West Wilson County.
Ann Street-Kavanagh, a Nashville native, studied performing arts at Western Kentucky University before going on to tour professionally in multiple Broadway musicals for nearly 20 years. She toured and recorded with the legendary Vern Gosdin, “The Voice,” for over 10 years and she currently sings with Nashville Vocal Jazz Company.
Joel Meriwether, a Mt. Juliet native, holds a master’s degree in theater from the University of Delaware and has directed over 100 productions in Michigan, Delaware, New Hampshire, and Tennessee. He recently directed “Love Letters” for Encore Theatre Company and “Spirit: The Authentic Story of the Bell Witch” for the City of Adams last fall.
First up, their inaugural production, conceived and produced by the duo, “An Evening with Playhouse 615” is a Broadway style cabaret that showcases some of the top vocal talent in Music City. The revue covers the gamut of Broadway musicals featuring songs from “Showboat,” “The Roar of the Greasepaint, The Smell of the Crowd,” “Cats,” “Les Miserables,” “Wicked,” “Hamilton,” “The Book of Mormon,” “The Music Man,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Phantom of the Opera” and many more.
The revue will run Friday through Sunday (Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.) at Courtney’s Restaurant, 4066 N. Mt. Juliet Road; tickets are $10 and can purchased at the door on the day of the performance or through www.eventbrite.com in advance.
The revue features Mt. Juliet residents Paul Wietlisbach, Ann Street-Kavanagh, Christian Albright-Redden, Diane Bearden-Enright, and Suzie Kerr-Wright along with Earl Landree, Jonathan Wilburn, and Hillary Elizabeth Mead.
Kavanagh and Meriwether have a triple-pronged approach for Playhouse 615; a children’s conservatory for which Kavanagh will be teaching the next generation of theater artists, a children’s theater ensemble featuring adults performing for children directed by Kavanagh, and mainstage productions (musicals, comedies, and dramas) for adults, directed by Meriwether.
The new theater company will be producing plays in various venues until they find a home.
Submitted to the News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.