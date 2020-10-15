Historic Granville Tennessee’s Mayberry Town is featuring an Old Time Craftsmen Festival during the month of October.
Organizers say this is an opportunity to see old time craftsmen demonstrating their skills and explaining the details of their process. Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase handmade items that will be treasured and passed down as family heirlooms.
The festival will occur Wednesday through Friday from noon until 3 p.m. of each week and on Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. Two craftsmen will be featured each day in the Pioneer Village and the schedule is on the website granvilletn.com.
Granville is also featuring this month the Quilt Show at Granville United Methodist Church and the Scarecrow Festival entitled “Magic of Mayberry” featuring 100 life looking scarecrows and 500 traditional scarecrows.
Tickets for the town tour ticket are $5 and include the festivals. Lunch is served each day at Suttons General Store beginning at 11 a.m. Granville is following all state guidelines for safety in a small town rural setting.
Submitted to the Democrat
