The Sherry’s Run Executive Board has announced Julie Miller-Wilson and Sarah Haston are the official chairs for the fifth annual Mardi Gras at the Capitol to benefit Sherry’s Run to be held Feb. 7.
“We are thrilled to have Julie and Sarah heading this benefit for the Sherry’s Run organization,” said Scott Jasper, Sherry’s Run Executive Board member. “Their tremendous support of Mardi Gras at the Capitol and the mission of the Sherry’s Run organization is greatly appreciated. We know their guidance and support will make this another spectacular event.”
Julie and her husband, Glenn, are involved in the Wilson County community and are active supporters of several nonprofit organizations in the area. Julie and her daughter, Heather Hull, are owners of Body Kneads, Etc. in Lebanon. Body Kneads, Etc. is a full sensory spa, coffee shop and boutique fitness center located on Hamilton Station Boulevard in Lebanon.
As economic cevelopment director for the city of Lebanon, Sarah is very involved in the Lebanon community. Sarah and her husband, Scott, are also active supporters of nonprofit organizations in the county. She is president of the Kiwanis Club of Lebanon and serves on the board of directors for Wilson County CASA, Christmas For All and Leadership Wilson.
Mardi Gras at the Capitol will be held at the historic Capitol Theatre on the square in Lebanon. Doors will open that evening at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Table sponsorships are available at Body Kneads, Mo’Cara Southern Dining and the Sherry’s Run office or by calling 615-449-7880.
The evening will feature dinner prepared by Chef Ed Riley, known for his delicious cuisine at Mo’Cara Southern Dining and Two Fat Men Catering. There will also be a live auction, silent auction, live music, dancing and a variety of other events guaranteed to make it a fun-filled evening to benefit Sherry’s Run.
Sherry’s Run, Wilson County’s largest grassroots cancer fundraising effort, is a non-profit, Christian organization that has helped hundreds of individuals and their families during some of the hardest times of their lives. With community support and involvement, Sherry’s Run helps members of our community who are battling a cancer diagnosis and treatment through support groups; assistance with utilities, housing, prescriptions, medical bills, gas and groceries; and a colonoscopy assistance program.
To learn more about the Sherry’s Run organization, please call 615-925-2592. To see if you or a family member qualifies for assistance, please call 615-925-9932 or visit www.sherrysrun.org. To make a donation to Sherry’s Run, visit www.sherrysrun.org or mail donations to Sherry’s Run, P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088-0008.
Submitted to the Democrat
