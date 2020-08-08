The Tennessee State Fair is reminding the public that it is turning to virtual participation this year as its gates will be closed for a traditional family event.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made it necessary for the State Fair to be canceled in order to “protect the health and well being” of those who annually attend the event, according to officials with the Tennessee State Fair Association.
Fair organizers noted however that several Fair competitions are open for entry through September 20 and urge persons interested in being a competitor to visit the Tennessee State Fair website, tnstatefair.org, for a complete listing of all competitions and rules for entries.
State Fair Manager Scott Jones noted that even though this year’s event is turning to the internet for participation “there will still be an opportunity for a number of learning experiences for children and adults on a wide variety of subjects ranging from agriculture, to animal care, to cooking and many more through presentations on Facebook.”
Among the topics to be viewed on Facebook are Gardening, Canning, Butterflies, Car Racing, Cupcake/Cookie Decorating, Small Animals (Rabbits), Bee Keeping and others.
Jones encouraged those interested in the Facebook presentations to visit the State Fair website or call the Tennessee State Fair office at (615) 800-3675.
The Tennessee State Fair is produced annually by the Tennessee State Fair Association, a nonprofit organization governed by an all-volunteer board. The TSFA board is chaired by U.S. Rep. John Rose.
— Submitted to the Democrat
