The Sutton General Store Old Time Music Hour, Granville has partnered with Tennessee Department of Tourism to be a location for the qualifying round of the Tennessee Songwriters Week.
The event will be held at Sutton General Store 2 p.m. Feb. 9. Jimmy Bilbrey of the Sutton Ole Time Music Hour will be leading the event.
There are 40 qualifying rounds across the state with more information available at www.tn vacations.com/songwrit ers-week. There will be winners from each location to go to further competition with the final performance at the Bluebird Café in Nashville.
Each location can only have 20 participants and contestants may register at Sutton Store by calling 931-653-4151. Questions on entering contest at Granville may be directed to Bilbrey at 931-510-7770.
