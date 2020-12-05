The annual Taste of Wilson County event will be virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and the Wilson County Business and Education Coalition are asking residents to continue to support all local restaurants and retail stores who have given so much to education in Wilson County. Go to the chamber’s Facebook page Monday through Friday for videos and other social media.
The Taste of Wilson County began in 2009 to benefit Teacher Grants, Wilson Books from Birth, Tennessee Scholars and student scholarships throughout Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown. For 21 years, the coalition has funded 571 teacher grants totaling over $243,000, more than 19,000 children have benefited from the Wilson Books from Birth program and 5,871 high school seniors in Wilson County graduated as Tennessee Scholars and were awarded over $120,000 in scholarships.
The chamber and coalition thanked past food and marketplace vendors, the Lebanon High School and Wilson Central High School culinary departments, the dignitaries, emcee Mac Griffith, Hawk Specialty and others who have made the taste a success in the past.
“During these unprecedented times, we are very thankful for our continued sponsors in 2020. Without you, our educational gifts would not have been possible this year,” said chamber President and CEO Melanie Minter. “The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and our Business and Education Coalition are grateful for your passion and your dedication to education in Wilson County.”
The Taste of Wilson County title sponsor is Wilson Bank & Trust. Major sponsors include Cumberland University, Famous Footwear, Performance Foodservice Nashville, Ravenflight Web & Media Solutions, Wes Dugan Wilson County Farm Bureau-Castle Heights and Wilson County Chevrolet-Buick-GMC-Hyundai. And this year, many additional supporting and Friend of Teacher sponsors have been added.
Submitted to the Democrat
