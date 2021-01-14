Friday marked the 206th anniversary of the Battle of New Orleans. Bob McDonald, president and CEO of CedarStone Bank and past regent of the Andrew Jackson Foundation, served as the master of ceremonies and keynote s peaker of the celebration. The event was very well attended, including Mary Casper, national president of the United Daughters of 1812, Felicia Wilt, Tennessee vice president of the Daughters of 1812, and many members of both organizations. The Tennessee Army National Guard presented the colors, the invocation and the playing of taps.
McDonald reminded the audience about the extraordinary events at the Battle of New Orleans. Jackson, with only approximately 3,500 troops, took on the British Army, approximately 10,000 troops strong. The British army sustained over 2,000 dead, injured, or missing, while Jackson’s army sustained only 71 dead, injured, or missing. Lasting only 30 minutes, the battle was a great testament to Jackson and his soldiers.
McDonald quoted Jackson historian Robert Remini: “Never again would Americans lack confidence in their ability to protect their liberty and command the respect of the rest of the world.”
McDonald continued with an excerpt from “Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans” by Andrew Jackson Foundation Board of Trust member and host of “Fox and Friends,” Brian Kilmeade, “General Jackson and his multiethnic, multigenerational army made up of people from every American social class and occupation had come together to do what Napoleon had failed to do: to destroy the finest fighting force in the world.”
— Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.