Historic Granville, “Tennessee Mayberry Town,” will celebrate its annual Fall Celebration on Oct. 3 with the theme “Magic of Mayberry.”
The festival will feature a day of music at Pruett Stage featuring bluegrass, 1960s pop and jazz. One of the featured groups is The Pilots, who will perform at noon. They are aimed to keep the whole family singing along with songs you know and love.
Other music to be provided during the day is The Bilbrey’s Bluegrass Band performing at 10:30 a.m., Ken Underwood performing music of the 1960s at 1:30 p.m. and Sweetn 3 performing jazz at 3 p.m. The Sutton Ole Time Music Hour will feature Mountain Ridge 5 at 6 p.m. with live radio taping at 7 p.m.
Dinner is served at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. with reservations required for dinner and music by calling 931-653-4151 or online at granvilletn.com.\
The Fall Celebration will feature the Grand Opening of the Scarecrow, Quilt and Old Time Craftsmen Festivals that will occur the entire month of October. The event will also feature the Ralph Maddux Memorial Motorcycle Show.
Granville is a safe small town that is complying with all state guidelines for safety.
