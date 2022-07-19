The Watertown Jazz Festival is an annual fixture on the city’s historic square, but Saturday’s event brought something new ... a Vantrease Jazz Band performance without Ernest Vantrease.
Vantrease passed away in May. The Watertown native made a name for himself as an icon in the jazz world. Being linked to Ray Charles and B.B. King earned him a reputation for having some serious chops, but one of his greatest legacies was performing for his hometown.
While some big names have come and gone at the Watertown Jazz Festival, one thing was constant, the Vantrease Jazz Band. As they say in the business, the show must go on.
After a roaring set, Vantrease’s brother, Earl Vantrease, shared a little about his late brother.
“He has always been the backbone of our music,” Vantrease said.
Vantrease indicated that playing the set on Saturday was emotionally difficult, knowing that he was performing without his long-time running mate.
“I miss him being here,” Vantrease said. “He was the only brother I had.”
The deceased Vantrease’s career took him around the globe and put him on stage beside some of jazz’s biggest acts. Sometimes, those tours pulled him away from Watertown performances.
“We have played a lot of times without him because he was on the road a lot, but we always enjoyed him being with us,” Vantrease said.
Like his brother, Vantrease started playing music at a young age, and it has become a defining attribute of his life. Known for his trumpet, which he has played since the ninth grade, Vantrease could have become known for a different instrument. He first played the drums in 7th grade before switching to the horn.
Alongside Vantrease on stage was another local artist who grew up idolizing the late musician.
“Ernest’s family and my family go way way back,” Cissy Crutcher said. “He and my father played music together. His family and my family were in bands together growing up and were professional musicians. Then, I picked up singing, because that was the thing to do.”
The singer-songwriter continues to forge a path in the industry, but she indicated on Saturday that she would never forget her roots.
“To be a part of the whole music thing, even if it’s a generation above me, is special,” Crutcher said. “I grew up listening to the music, knowing about the musicians and the things they were doing.”
The man who many called “Ernie” was always Mr. Vantrease to Crutcher.
“For me, his impact and what he brought to music, especially being from this area, then going out and touring around the world, being the prolific musician that he was, everybody was proud of that,” Crutcher said.
Getting to perform on stage with the group she admired so much was something that she says that she will never forget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.