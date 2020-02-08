Cumberland University and the Phoenix Ball Committee have announced that tickets are now available for both the Phoenix Ball and the Patrons’ Party.
The 37th Annual Phoenix Ball, chaired by Ray and Stephanie Hubner, will be held on campus Saturday, June 6. The ball is the university’s largest fundraising event that helps provide scholarships to CU students.
The Patrons’ Party will be hosted by Lynotte and Denise Moore at their home, 3395 Lebanon Road in Lebanon. The party will take place on Saturday, July 11.
The Patrons’ Party is an annual event connected to the Phoenix Ball, but is a smaller, more intimate affair. Tickets to the Patrons’ Party are sold separately from the Phoenix Ball tickets.
Tickets to the Phoenix Ball are available for $300 each and tickets to the Patrons’ Party are available for $100 each.
Proceeds from both events provide scholarships to current Cumberland University students.
To learn more about the Phoenix Ball or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.phoenixball.com.
