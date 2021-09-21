Portland, TN (37148)

Today

A few showers in the morning becoming a steady rain in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 58F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.