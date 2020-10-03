Cumberland University Community Arts Council is presenting the first annual Chalk It Up! Virtual Art Fest. The virtual art festival will run from Oct. 10 through Oct. 24.
Sponsors for the event include Cumberland University Community Arts Council, Historic Lebanon, World Classic Martial Arts, THW Insurance, the Capitol Theatre and the Fite-Fessenden House.
Registration and more information can be found at https://bit.ly/3402R2U.
All Wilson Countians are encouraged to participate by creating chalk artwork on your own driveway, sidewalk, patio, or porch. Organizers would love businesses to participate, as well.
Participants are asked to post and tag a photo of their finished chalk art on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #CUCACCHALK.
A People’s Choice award will be given in each of the four entry categories based on social media voting. The four categories are kindergarten to age 12; 13-18 years old; ages 19 and over; and Group which includes a family, business or team.
The five chalk art entries with the most votes overall (not based on category) will be invited to compete in a final art competition on Nov. 7.
One free box of washable chalk with 16 colors will be available to each entrant until supplies run out. Chalk is available at Cumberland University Catron Alumni House, 404 W. Spring Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Submitted to the Democrat
