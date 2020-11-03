The Wilson County Convention & Visitors Bureau, in conjunction with, the Wilson County Murals Committee, is set to unveil their next mural in the countywide mural initiative, PaintWilCo, on Nov. 12. This mural is the seventh of 10 murals projected to be completed by the end of 2020.
This mural is located on the west facing wall of AR Restoration in Watertown. This mural was designed and created to acknowledge the Tennessee Central Railway Museum excursion trains that come to Watertown throughout the year. This mural is on the walking path from the train depot to downtown Watertown as train guests venture into town to explore what Watertown has to offer. This mural is being painted by Pat Jackson of Sun Graphic Signs, located in downtown Watertown
The mural unveiling is open to the public and will take place at 105 W. Main Street on Nov. 12 at 11:30 AM. Wilson County Emergency Management Agency has provided masks and hand sanitizer to comply with social distancing and with state, local, and national regulations and guidelines.
For more information, contact Jason Johnson, Wilson County tourism director at jason.johnson@wilsoncountytn.gov or call the WilCo office at 615-547-6439.
