Wilson County Schools will end its 2020-21 school year Friday, a week earlier than originally planned. Lebanon Special School District students’ last day was yesterday.
WCS made the announcement late Thursday in a mass email to parents.
Director Donna Wright, in a video emailed to the media, said that she had twice requested from the state Department of Education a waiver allowing her to end classes early and twice been denied.
“So we made another application this week ... I have to say it was a plea,” Wright said, adding that emphasized all mandatory testing would be completed by Wednesday and the five high school graduations over by May 29. “We would have had a week of school with no new instruction.”
The department granted the request. Wright said he had kept the board informed of her attempts to change the calendar.
Teachers’ last day will be June 2.
WCS spokesman Bart Barker said in an email that grades will be finalized by June 2 and report cards will be available June 10.
TLC and Kid’s Club will operate June 1-4.
May 31 is Memorial Day and a holiday and all schools are closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.