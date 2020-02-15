Wilson Books from Birth’s fundraising event, the Imagination Dinner, will be held April 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon.
This year marks the 15th year for the event. The dinner has some special sponsors at five different levels named for the Imagination Library books. — The levels are Little Engine that Could, Coat of Many Colors, Llama, Llama, I am a Rainbow and Snowy Day.
Currently the event has the following sponsors:
• Little Engine that Could — Katz, Binkley, Morris and Jones Architects, Inc. and an anonymous goundation
• Coat of Many Colors sponsor — State Farm
• I am a Rainbow sponsor — Mayor Bernie Ash
The event, which serves as the only significant fundraising initiative for the organization, promotes creativity among its patrons in various ways. Each table at the dinner selects a theme, and all the participants dress according to the theme. Also, each table must have a designated serve/waiter who will provide the patrons seated at the table good service for a tip.
In previous years themes have included Fifty Shades of Gray, Cat In the Hat, the Olympics, 101 Dalmatians, sports teams like UT, Vanderbilt, the Titans, cowboy/western, rodeo, etc. Any theme is appropriate as long as it is in good taste.
During the evening tables can “challenge” each other to make a given group perform a special task. For example, one year, a table challenged a UT Orange table to go around the room doing the “Gator Chop” and another table challenged a table to sing ”The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
Use of imagination is encouraged.
As in the past, the cost of a table is $250 and each table seats eight people. SammyB’s will cater the event and it will also feature a silent and live auction.
All proceeds from the dinner go to buy books for distribution through the program.
For more information about the event or to reserve a table, contact Wilson Books of Birth at 615-444-5586 or email wilsontnbooksfrombirth@gmail.com
—Submitted to the Democrat
