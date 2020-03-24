The Wilson County Fair has announced that “Honoring Hometown Heroes” will be the theme for the 2020 fair, scheduled for Aug. 13-22.
What better year to honor our heroes than this year in the midst of the happenings in our lives with the tornado that just recently affected so many and now the COVID-19. Our heroes put their lives on the line every day to help our lives, and we want to bring awareness to that and honor them in this small way. Heroes will include military, law enforcement, first responders, medical and farmers just to name a few. Every day of the fair will be a celebration of all of our hometown heroes.
The fair will be extended to 10 days starting in 2020, which means the Fair will open on Thursday, Aug. 13, and go through Saturday, Aug. 22. The extra day will allow our Fairgoers another day to enjoy the events and activities and in hopes that this will help spread out the number of people who attend on Fridays and Saturdays. Planning is currently being done to update the fair schedule to reflect the addition of the new day.
As the largest county fair in Tennessee, we take pride in being Tennessee’s largest outdoor classroom. Our Wilson County Fair maintains focus on family fun, entertainment and agriculture experiences for all. This year we will celebrate “Year of Beef” as our agriculture commodity focus. Fair Board President Randall Clemons said we are an agriculture fair and agriculture is what feeds us, clothes us, and shelters us and we want fairgoers to learn this at the fair. We spotlight a different commodity each year to educate and highlight the importance of agriculture in all of our lives, and we must keep this as a high priority. People must know that our food comes from the farms, and the farmers are the reason we have food to eat on our tables.
Mid-South Ford Dealers will again be the title sponsor for the Wilson County Fair. Clemons said we want to thank Ford for their continued support and all they do for the Wilson County Fair. We are planning for this year to be a great fair!
More information will be shared in the weeks ahead about the 2020 Wilson County Fair. Please go ahead and be thinking of ways you can participate, get your entries ready and let’s make 2020 the best fair yet!
For more information, go to www.wilsoncountyfair.net.
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.