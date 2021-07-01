The Frontmen of Country highlight the entertainment planned for this year’s Wilson County Fair — Tennessee State Fair.
The Frontmen of Country, with Janelle Arthur opening, will perform on the Entertainment Stage Aug. 16 starting at 7 p.m.
The Frontmen of Country feature three singers who were the voices of three of the top country bands of the ‘90s: Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, and Richie McDonald of Lonestar. Collectively these three have sold over 30 million records and have had over 50 top 40 hits among them. The Frontmen deliver a high-energy show packed with fan favorites from their three award-winning and critically-acclaimed careers. They deliver a truly one-of-a-kind concert that you will want to experience live and in person.
Bates Ford is again sponsoring this year’s entertainment, which it has been since 2008. Fair officials in a news release said they were grateful to Tony Bates and his team for booking the great musical entertainers for the 2021 fair.
With eight stages of entertainment during the 10 days of the fair, every night will be filled with many things to see and do. There will be Bluegrass and country music, Grammy winner and Grand Ole Opry legend Jeannie Seely with Erin Enderlin, clogging and square dancing competitions, pageants from the Doll Parade to Ms. Senior along with our Fairest of the Fair, hypnotists and more.
The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair runs Aug. 12-21. For a detailed schedule of concerts/entertainment, visit www.wilsoncountyfair.net.
