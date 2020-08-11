Prepare to be amazed as young adults in Middle Tennessee showcase their acts online.
Spotlight Centerstage presents the “Youth Theatre Talent Show.” This is an event where 12 young adults will present their special gifts before a virtual audience. The performance will be livestreamed on YouTube (@CSTheatreComp) at 7 p.m. on Aug. 21.
Talents vary from singing to playing instruments. Daevlynne Lambert is a 14-year-old student at Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro, TN, and she will be delivering a monologue.
“I am extremely excited to showcase my talents along with seeing other people do the same thing! This is a great way to keep the theatre community going during these hard times while also keeping everyone involved and creative,” said Lambert.
The show’s virtual host will be actor, comedian, and producer Kevin Temple. Earlier this year, he acted in Centerstage’s production of “Akeelah and the Bee.”
“I can’t wait to host this show and be surprised by what these kids can do. I have respect for them because it takes a lot of confidence to put yourself out there like this,” said Temple.
Spotlight Centerstage is a branch of the Centerstage Theatre Company that focuses on engaging young adults in the arts. Due to COVID-19, Spotlight’s annual youth performance was postponed until next year. The “Youth Theatre Talent Show” was produced to give young adults in Middle Tennessee an opportunity to shine and express themselves.
Centerstage is a nonprofit, community theater based in Lebanon. Its mission is to bring diverse programming and stories to the public. It strives to make the performing arts accessible to local adults and children from any background. Everyone is encouraged to “Get in on the Act.” It can be reached on Facebook at @cstheatrecompany or by email at tncenterstage@gmail.com.
— Submitted to the Democrat
