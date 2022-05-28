Services for Ernest Edward Vantrease will be held on Saturday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by: her parents, William Thomas and Bessie Lou Bates Vantrease; sister, Glenda Vantrease Popwell; brothers-in-law, Robert Popwell, Elvis Danny Lyles, Jr,; and a very devoted friend, Earl (Jake) Williams.
Survivors include: his children: Marion Stafford (Tyrone, Sr.) of Detroit, Michigan; Tanya Nelson (Burley) of Nashville; Joshua Newton (Lauren) of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Robert (Bobby) Robinson, Jr., of Los Angeles, California; Brice (Alisha) Hunter of Detroit, Tyrone Haggen, Jr., of Detroit, Tyrese Haggen of Detroit; Jeremy (Kristian) Prince of Nashville, Jermond (Adriana) Prince of Nashville, Trey Nelson of Nashville, Bryce Nelson of Nashville, Cameron Nelson of Nashville; great-grandchildren, Brice Hunter, Jr., of Detroit, Aiden Hunter of Detroit; Roman Prince of Nashville; siblings, Raymond (Cheryl) Vantrease, Pearl (Bobby) Carter, Theresa Lyles, Chartise Vantrease; a vast host of nieces and nephews; devoted, right-hand nephew, Toby Hurd; devoted friend, Earl Coe Hasty; devoted friend, Billy Osborne; devoted cousins from the Vantrease, Bates, Hancock and Weeden families; along with numerous friends stretching from the Atlantic to the Pacific and beyond.
Masks are required at the visitation and service.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
