Ernest Randall “Randy” Farmer, 57, of Lebanon passed away March 20, 2023, at TriStar Summit Medical Center.
Born in Wilson County, he was the son of the late Floyd Edwin Farmer and Sally Lancaster Farmer.
Randy graduated from Lebanon High School and was a member of Fairview Church, where he served as a deacon.
He is survived by: his sister, Diane Everett; along with several nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters — Brenda Sue Travis and Sondra Renee Farmer — and a brother, Ronald Edwin Farmer.
Funeral services were held on Friday at 1 p.m. from Fairview Church, located 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon, with pastor Brandt Waggoner and Bryan Shofner officiating. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers David Bush, Richard Gammon, Jerry McTaggart, Bob Allen, Corey Ross and Bradley Alvarado, and honorary pallbearers are the deacons of Fairview Church and the Gammon Sunday school class.
Visitation is held on Friday 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Fairview Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ligon & Bobo to help with expenses.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
