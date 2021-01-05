By The Associated Press
BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN’s broadcast of Sunday’s NFL wild-card playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans will receive the MegaCast treatment for the first time.
The MegaCast has mostly been utilized by ESPN for the College Football Playoff.
The traditional broadcast will be simulcast on ESPN and ABC with a Spanish-language feed on ESPN Deportes. ESPN2 will do a Film Room presentation, featuring Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck and Rex Ryan from “Sunday NFL Countdown” as well as “Monday Night Football’s” Booger McFarland.
ESPN+ will stream a feed featuring the crews from “NFL Live” and “Daily Wager,” while Freeform will air a watch party, featuring a halftime performance by DJ Khaled.
All three of Sunday’s games are getting some sort of extra treatment. Besides the noon game, the 3:40 p.m. game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints on CBS will be simulcast on Nickelodeon and be geared toward kids. The 7:15 p.m. nightcap between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will air on Telemundo and stream on Peacock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.