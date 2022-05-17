Brian Hutto’s ascension to director of schools for the Lebanon Special School District meant someone was going to have to take over as principal at Coles Ferry Elementary School. Michelle Lowery, Hutto’s long-time assistant principal, is poised to seize the reins.
Lowery has been a part of the LSSD for more than a quarter century. Her tenure has tracked third-grade-teaching and learning-leader roles at Byars Dowdy Elementary School, to the assistant principal job where she has been for the last 12 years.
On Thursday, Lowery indicated that she is prepared for the increased accountability that comes from being the top administrator.
“As assistant principal, you work closely with the principal,” Lowery said. “Ultimately, they have that final decision. It stops with them. When you are the principal, it all lands on you.”
Lowery mentioned that she sees the challenges as an opportunity to continue a culture that she helped establish.
“The most important role of a principal is setting the culture of the school,” Lowery said. “Culture is the foundation. We have a very strong school culture here. That is something I am wanting to continue. With that culture, we are very student-centered. We make decisions on what is best for the students, and we involve the community.”
In Lowery’s words, maintaining that culture takes a vision.
“I think a principal has to have that vision,” Lowery said. “It’s going to start with that culture and within that culture you set high expectations for academics and citizenship. We are the first stop (for students). We are their first educational experience, so we are really setting a child up for their academic career.”
While the reality of becoming the principal has set in, Lowery indicated that it hasn’t always been an ambition of her’s.
“When I became the assistant principal at (CFES), it wasn’t something I necessarily aspired to do,” Lowery said. “But when you are in the classroom and you see that you can have a bigger impact, it interests you. As a learning leader, I was able to have a larger impact, but to have even more of an influence, I needed to take it a step further. I wanted to be more of a leader in a school so that I could do what I did in my classroom, just on a larger scale.”
Given her experience in the past, Lowery maintains that it’s vital to assemble a cohesive team.
“In the past, our leadership team has been the principal, the assistant principal and the learning leader,” Lowery said. “We have had that strong leadership team at (CFES), so now is my opportunity to be the leader of that leadership team. If we can work well together, it spreads out all over the school.”
According to Hutto, Lowery is ready for the responsibility.
“Michelle has done so much during her 12 years as assistant principal,” Hutto said in a press release. “She has been instrumental in growing our programs, closing academic gaps, and providing support for students and teachers. The (CFES) community is very fortunate to have someone with such great strengths who is ready to step into the position. I know she will work hard for our teachers, students, and families.”
