Esther Delozier Wright Alsup, 101, passed away on Dec. 2, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, located at 241 West Main St. in Lebanon, with Jeremy Vanatta officiating. Visitation will be one hour earlier, at 9 a.m. Entombment will be at Roselawn Mausoleum in Smyrna at 2 p.m.
Born on May 15, 1921, in Rutherford County, Esther grew up on a farm near the Vine community, the middle child of eight siblings. She is the daughter of the late Thomas Hudson Delozier and Cordelia Clark Delozier.
She was a graduate of Walter Hill High School, the class of 1939.
At 20, she married Wrayburn Wright, also from a family with eight children. They bought a farm on Flatwoods Road in Wilson County and made their life there.
Esther and Wrayburn had two children, Shirley (born in 1947) and Pam (1952).
Esther was a homemaker and community volunteer. She was celebrated as a great Southern cook, and active in the parent-teacher association and other activities at Major School. Education was a family focus, and Esther sought out every opportunity to benefit her girls.
They attended weekly services at Hurricane Baptist Church.
After 37 years of marriage, Wrayburn died at age 58. Esther stayed on the family farm, where she walked a mile or more each day.
In 1983, Esther married Ernest Alsup. They were married 22 years until his death in 2005.
In 2002, Esther and Ernest moved from the farm to Academy Place in Lebanon and enjoyed retirement, traveling in the U.S. and internationally. They were busy daily at the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center, where Esther played cards with great passion — primarily Spades — and often shared her secrets for success with new players.
She continued to walk a mile daily at the Jimmy Floyd Center.
Esther was a member of Southside Baptist Church (Grace Life).
In 2017, a wing of the senior citizen center building addition was named in her honor.
Esther lived independently until she was 97, when she moved to Wilson Manor assisted living. At the facility, she enjoyed meeting new friends, walking the halls, and participating in daily exercise and other classes. Her favorite activity was spelling.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Esther was preceded in death by: her three sisters, Hannah Hicks, Grace Magdalene Knight, Jane Kelley; and four brothers, Elvan Delozier, Thomas Clark (T.C.) Delozier, Claud Delozier, and Austin Delozier.
She is survived by: two daughters, Shirley Ann Wright (Dennis Alexander), Pamela Jean Wright (Mark Pestronk); two grandchildren, Billy Lee Wright, Christopher Wright Quillen (Holly Sanderson); and three great-grandchildren, Kyle Lee Wright, Lucas Wright Quillen, and Rachel Katara Quillen.
Active pallbearers are Billy Wright, Chris Quillen, Phillip DeLozier, Keith Knight, Kyle Wright, Scott Alsup, and Byron Alsup.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
