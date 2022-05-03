Ethan William Keith, 20, of Lebanon, passed away on May 1, 2022.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Melvin Wayne Meador.
Ethan is survived by: his parents, Brian and Jenny Keith; maternal grandmother, Janice (Paul) Dedman; paternal grandparents, Randall and Brenda Keith; brother, Gabe Keith; aunts, Joy (Mike) Kurtz, Toni (Casey) Stevens; uncles, Tim (Tina) Dedman, Tony (Wendy) Dedman, John Dedman; cousins, Sidney Kurtz, Kade Kurtz, Shannon McClanahan, Lacey Gregory, Chance Dedman; along with many other
loving family and friends.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, worked with his dad land surveying
and attended East Tennessee State University.
He was a 2020 graduate of Lebanon High School.
He loved hunting, fishing, playing golf, and wood working.
Ethan loved the Lord and helping others.
He had a heart for people and loved his dog, Cash.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from noon until 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 227 East Main St. in Lebanon.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 1 p.m., with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service at the church. David Freeman will officiate.
Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
