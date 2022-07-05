Ethel Lois Blair, 90, of Nashville, passed peacefully in the morning hours of June 24, 2022, at her residence in Nashville, where she was lovingly cared for by her daughter, Diana, and son-in-law, Dave.
She was born on Dillards Creek in Smith County on Dec. 1, 1931, to the late Frank and Bessie Mai Shoemake.
She married Ernest (Toby) Blair at age 14, almost 15. He was 17.
Ethel graduated the eighth-grade from Dillards Creek School at age 11, received her General Education Development (GED) after her marriage, and completed business classes in Lebanon in 1959.
Her professional life included banking, insurance, and — for the last 25 years of employment — credit management for Texas Boot and D.T. McCall’s in Carthage.
She retired at age 77.
Ethel was royalty to everyone who knew her. Her father treated her like a queen, and Ernie (Toby) began their marriage by continuing the tradition. She gladly accepted the calling.
She and Ernie were married for 72 years until his passing in 2018. Until the last few weeks before her death, she dressed in matching outfits, complete with jewelry, makeup, and hair styling.
She began the day with Gatorade, followed by her special mocha-mix coffee, watching “CBS Morning,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” and “The Price Is Right.”
She loved to talk and tell stories and never met a stranger.
She is survived by: two sons; Dennis Glen (Beverly) Blair of Fernley, Nevada, Jerry Lee Wong of Lafayette; a daughter, Diana Blair (David) Revell of Nashville; sister, Ruth Norris of Livingston; seven grandchildren, Jim (Wendy) Tishlarich, Angela (Joe) Thuesen, Jena Blair, John (Vicky) Graham, Jade (Anjie) Graham, Darrin (Dana) Revell, Terri (Gary) Rodenbaugh; special friend, Neil Perry; and 16 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be conducted in the fall of 2022 at the Granville United Methodist Church in Granville. Ashes will be buried in Dickens Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.SpringHill-Memorial.com.
Spring Hill Memorial is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
