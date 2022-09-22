Eula Mae “Nanny” (Major) McDaniel, 94, of Lebanon, passed away on Sept. 19, 2022, one day shy of her 95th birthday.
She was preceded in death by: her father, Prentice Major; mother, Minnie Mae Thompson Major Dillion; brothers, Robert C. Thompson, William Dean Thompson; sister, Ruth Major Drake; husband, James W. McDaniel; and nephew, Jim “Duck” Drake, Jr.
She is survived by: her daughter, Marilyn (Terry) Hemontolor; grandchildren, Zack (Kelli) Hemontolor, Jamie (Phillip) Hemontolor Cook Roddy; great-grandchildren, Hunter (Emily) Hemontolor, Logan Hemontolor, Autumn Hemontolor, Jasmine Cook, Jacob Cook and Bailey Roddy; and very special friend, Judy (Steve) Cook.
Mrs. McDaniel was a long-time secretary/bookkeeper at
She was a member of the Church of Christ.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel, in the Partee House (located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon). Graveside services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Troy Marks will officiate the service.
Pallbearers will be Zack Hemontolor, Phillip Roddy, Hunter Hemontolor, Jacob Cook, Jon Allison and Lee Allison.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
