There will be an area celebration of life for Eva Diann (Parliment) Brown, 65, of Callaway, Florida, and who lived in the Bloomington Springs community of Putnam County for 27 years.
Mrs. Brown went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 30, 2021, with her loving family and friends by her side.
As per her wishes, Mrs. Brown was cremated at Wilson Funeral Home in Panama City, Florida.
She was born on July 26, 1956, in Fort Meade, Maryland, to the late Ruth Byram and late Robert Parliment. She was proceeded in death by: her loving husband of 34 years, Richard Brown; step-father, Ralph Byram; four brothers, Alvin Holley, Joseph Holley, Jerry Holley, Jimmy Parliment; and two sisters, Caroline Tucker and Jewel Saluch.
Eva was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She loved the outdoors, especially the beach, which she called her happy place.
Eva worked at Northrop Corporation in Newbury Park, California, for 15 years, Dell Computer Corporation in Lebanon for eight years, and with her husband doing truck driving over his last few years.
Eva was always known for taking care of her family, whether blood relatives or not.
She was greatly loved and will be missed by all the lives she has touched over her 65 years.
Eva is survived by: a son, Richard J. Brown I of Texas; a daughter and son-in-law, Tonia and Chris Kimsey of Cookeville; a son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Buffy Brown of Duncan, Oklahoma; seven adored grandchildren, Shelbie Diann Kimsey, C.J. Kimsey, Jasmine Henley, Ethan Henley, Dominic Brown, Josh Pensis, Icis Rich; one great-granddaughter, Naomi Henley; one sister, Leah Parliment of Lebanon; one brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Judy Parliment of Cookeville; along with many nieces and nephews.
The family will be hosting a celebration of life for Eva on June 18 at 801 Horn Springs Road in Lebanon from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Anyone who knew and loved Eva is welcome to attend.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Cancer Society of America or the American Heart Association of Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.