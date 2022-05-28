Eva Marie Owen, who was born on Oct. 31, 1965, passed away on May 15, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Gereben and Patricia Billings (Gereben).
She is survived by: her husband, George Owen; children, Kenneth Fuston, Jamie Fuston; and brother, Endre (Sheree) Gereben Jr.
Eva was a special and unique woman, with unmatched willpower and work ethic.
She was most loving and devoted to her family and believed she had found her purpose in life through them.
She has made a profound mark on those around her. She will be thought of and missed every single day.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m. at her residence of 3398 Poplar Hill Road in Watertown.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making an online donation to the Superficial Siderosis Research Alliance at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/superficial-siderosis-research-alliance-inc.
