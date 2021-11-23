Eva Ruth Sherrill, 82, of Watertown, died Nov. 19, 2021 at her residence.
Born on Aug. 27, 1939, in Jamestown, Ruth was the daughter of the late Ray and Sally Atkins and was preceded in death by a son, William Wood, and her brothers — Royal, Harold and Ray Atkins, Jr.
She was a Central Supply employee at Baptist Hospital and a homemaker.
Ruth was a member of Round Lick Baptist Church and also attended Ramah Baptist Church.
She is survived by: her husband, Jimmy Sherrill; son, Pat Wood (and his wife, Susie) of Watertown; grandchildren, Sherri (Wesley) Allgood, Taylor (Tiffany) Wood, Tanner Wood, Aliceson Wood; great-grandchildren, Charlie Allgood, Harper Wood; sister, Phyllis (Bill) Minick; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Rick Burns officiating. Visitation was held 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday and prior to the service on Tuesday.
Pallbearers are Taylor Wood, Tanner Wood, Wesley Allgood, Alan Atkins, Bryan Atkins and Brandon Hinkle.
Interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Norene.
The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice for all its love and care.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-237-9318
