Evan Landon ”Ford” Plummer passed away in Lebanon on Oct. 29, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Evan Landan Plummer and Blair Gentry Plummer. He was also preceded by his seven brothers — Shelby Coleman, Lloyd Plummer, Wade Plummer, Dennis Plummer, Sam Plummer, Jim Plummer and Jack Plummer — and his sisters, Thelma C. Pierce and Opal Allen. He was also preceded in death by his son, Mark Sword.
He is survived by: his loving wife of 45 years, Judy Sword Plummer; his grandchildren who he loved dearly, Emily Sword, Jake Sword; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Sword; sister, June Dennison of Bristol, Virginia; special nephew, John Cole; along with several nieces and nephews.
Ford was born in Shady Valley.
He was a relentless football player and carried that over into his endeavors later in life.
Ford served this country in the United States Army, and he also spent many years working at Sprint telephone.
In his free time, he was a farmer and a true jack of all trades. After retirement, Ford and his wife Judy moved to Lebanon to be closer to their grandchildren.
Ford loved hunting, fishing, his family and the Tennessee Volunteers.
The services will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. The visitation will proceed the service, taking place an hour before.
Burial will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. (EST) at Shady Valley Memorial Garden Cemetery, located in Shady Valley.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.