Evan Landon "Ford" Plummer

Evan Landon "Ford" Plummer

Evan Landon ”Ford” Plummer passed away in Lebanon on Oct. 29, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Evan Landan Plummer and Blair Gentry Plummer. He was also preceded by his seven brothers — Shelby Coleman, Lloyd Plummer, Wade Plummer, Dennis Plummer, Sam Plummer, Jim Plummer and Jack Plummer — and his sisters, Thelma C. Pierce and Opal Allen. He was also preceded in death by his son, Mark Sword.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.